Utah has suspended defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and launched an external investigation concerning a 2013 text message he sent that included a racial slur, Utes athletics director Mark Harlan announced Friday on social media.

Harlan said he was made aware of the text message Wednesday night and that he had spoken to Scalley, who "is very contrite and acknowledged that the text was sent and that it did include a derogatory and painful word."

"In 2013 I made a terrible mistake," Scalley said in a statement released by the school. "I used a racial slur in a text message. This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community, but to all. Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family. I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present."

Harlan said he consulted with Utah president Ruth Watkins and that an outside law firm will conduct a review to "seek further details and determine whether this was an isolated incident."

"The use of any form of racist language is not only antithetical to our policies and our values, but it is an affront to all of us, especially our African-American community members," Harlan said in the statement. "While the review of this matter is being conducted, I have placed Morgan on suspension effectively immediately."

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said he was "disappointed and shocked" to learn about the text message.

"I take very seriously the hurt, pain and anger felt by African-Americans, and the power of words to inflict or deepen that pain," Whittingham said in the statement. "Although this incident is inconsistent with the character and conduct of the person I have known and worked closely with for more than two decades, Morgan's use of racist language is a very serious matter and I am supportive of the suspension while a more thorough outside review is conducted."

Scalley, a former All-American safety for the Utes, has worked the previous 12 seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, including the past four as defensive coordinator. He also coaches safeties and served as the program's recruiting coordinator from 2009 to '15.

He was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2019, after the Utes ranked second in the FBS in total defense, allowing only 269.2 yards per game, and sixth in scoring defense at 15 points per game.

Scalley played for the Utes from 2001 to '04 and was the 2004 Mountain West co-Defensive Player of the Year, after he helped lead Utah to a 12-0 record and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Pittsburgh. The Utes were the first non-BCS team to play in a BCS bowl game.