Ohio State says football players will be permitted to begin voluntary workouts in school facilities on Monday.

Other athletes will follow later this month, with basketball players among those who can start voluntary training on June 15.

To be cleared to begin working out, Ohio State athletes will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined until test results are available.

The NCAA gave schools the go-ahead last month to allow athletes to return to campus and begin voluntary use of team facilities for conditioning and training workouts on June 1. The Big Ten, unlike some conferences, has set no standard start date.

Maryland, Penn State and Michigan State have previously announced voluntary workouts for athletes will be permitted starting June 15.