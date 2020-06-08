Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman officially entered the transfer portal Monday. Spielman had not been with the team since March when he went home for mental health reasons.

At the time, coach Scott Frost said the staff was backing off, making sure Spielman was able to get space. Frost said the coaches were keeping tabs on him and "wish him the best while he's dealing with things he needs to deal with."

Frost had said he was hoping to get Spielman back at some point, but Spielman's decision Monday to enter the transfer portal has seemingly closed that door.

The senior wide receiver has had over 800 yards receiving in each of his last three seasons at Nebraska, as well as five touchdowns last season. Spielman had played a part in Nebraska's offense and also contributed throughout his career on special teams, totaling 835 kickoff return yards and 216 punt return yards with three total touchdowns.

Spielman will finish his career ranked third in school receiving history with 2,546 yards and leaves Nebraska with little experience at the position. Of the eight players who caught for more than 100 yards last season at Nebraska, only four are remaining on the roster.

The inexperienced group is now led by sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson, who had 453 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season for the Cornhuskers.