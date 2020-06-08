Iowa has conducted 237 COVID-19 tests with athletes, coaches and staff as part of its return-to-campus protocol, with one positive result, the school announced Monday.

As part of Iowa's mandatory protocol, that person has been isolated, and other individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus will be quarantined.

"The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical," Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement. "We have anticipated and planned for positive test results."

The Hawkeyes football team began voluntary activities on Monday after a weekend in which coach Kirk Ferentz announced that strength coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave pending an independent review. The university's decision followed criticism from multiple former players related to racial insensitivity by Doyle.