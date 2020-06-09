Former Miami tight end Michael Irvin II announced he is transferring to Florida Atlantic for his final season.

In a social media post, Irvin said he was granted an opportunity he could not pass up to join FAU, which is about 50 miles north of the Miami campus.

"I have received unparalleled amounts of love from the staff and I am extremely excited to start this new chapter of my life," he wrote.

Thank you 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GZdmEzAZzp — MICHAEL IRVIN II (@M_Irvin17) June 8, 2020

Irvin, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, initially chose to attend the school where his dad starred in the 1980s. But in three seasons at Miami, Irvin dealt with injuries, disciplinary issues and a position switch. He had six total starts, with 11 catches for 111 yards in his career.