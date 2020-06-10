SEC will hold football media days virtually

The SEC will hold virtual football media days instead of its annual in-person event this year as the sport continues to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference made the announcement on Wednesday. No date for the virtual media days was provided.

The Big 12, Mountain West and MAC conferences all previously announced that their media days would be conducted virtually.

The SEC's annual media event was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta in mid-July and instead will feature virtual sessions with commissioner Greg Sankey, the conference's 14 head coaches and selected players from each school.

"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," Sankey said in a statement. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."

SEC players were welcomed back to campuses for voluntary workouts on Monday.

A proposal from the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, which was obtained by ESPN, would allow coaches to begin working with their players again as soon as July 6.