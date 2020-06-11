Two Texas football players have tested positive for the coronavirus this week and a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies, the university said Wednesday night.

Texas brought in 58 players this week to the campus that is otherwise closed to students. One of them presented symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving. The other two were tested during the on-campus screening process.

Allen Hardin, senior associate athletics director for sports medicine and performance, said the players' families have been notified and the two players with COVID-19 are self-isolating.

The announcement did not indicate if any of the players were among a group that marched together with coach Tom Herman last week from the campus football stadium to the state Capitol in honor of George Floyd. The players wore masks during the march, but many also walked with their arms locked together.

As per Big 12 Conference guidelines, the Longhorns can begin voluntary workouts on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.