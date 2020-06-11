Bryson and Blaine Green, twin brothers who are both in the 2021 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings, committed to Oklahoma State on Wednesday, they announced on social media.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receivers from Allen High School in Allen, Texas, had matching offers from Auburn, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi State and Nebraska, among others, and are the Cowboys' highest-ranked recruits in this class.

The brothers released a video on Twitter featuring high school game and practice highlights mixed with the logos of the schools they considered. The video ended with both of them donning Oklahoma State shirts and hats.

Bryson Green is ranked No. 136, and Blaine is rated No. 268. They join linebacker Collin Oliver, No. 291, in Oklahoma State's class.

Oklahoma State, which is scheduled to begin voluntary workouts on Monday in Stillwater, is ranked No. 12 in ESPN's latest Way Too Early Top 25.