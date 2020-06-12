LSU added to its future quarterback room Friday when Walker Howard from the Class of 2022 announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Howard is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound QB from St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, and held offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU and Texas A&M among a few others.

"During quarantine I was thinking a lot, and my dad and I sat down and talked about where I would be happiest," Howard said. "Where do I see myself living the next four to five years, and I'm a big family guy so I wanted to stay close to my family. So why not make my decision now and start recruiting my class."

Family was important for Howard, who lives 45 minutes from campus, has two sisters currently at LSU and a father, Jamie, who played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-1995.

LSU is where Jamie met Walker's mother, Kathryn, and was another reason why Howard chose the Tigers. His mother was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer going into Howard's eighth grade year. She was given a life expectancy of eight months, but battled the disease for 18 months until passing on September 27, 2017.

When the family sat down to make the decision on which school to pick, Howard's mother was ever present in his mind. Knowing it's where she would have wanted him to go, he knew now she was proud of his choice.

"Coach (Ed) Orgeron was screaming when I committed, he was all fired up," Howard said. "I told him how happy my mom would be and he said he had goosebumps. My mom was the rock of our family, she was like Super Woman, and this is where she always wanted me to end up going."

Living out his childhood dream, making his mother proud and following in his father's footsteps, all while staying 45 minutes from home was the perfect combination for Howard and his family.

Having the opportunity to come in and compete for a spot at quarterback on an LSU team who is fresh off of a national championship only added to the excitement.

With Howard now committed, LSU is filling up its future quarterback room with a ton of talented quarterbacks. In 2019, LSU signed ESPN 300 signal caller Peter Parrish, in 2020 the staff signed ESPN 300 quarterback Max Johnson and four-star T.J. Finley. In 2021, the Tigers have ESPN 300 quarterback Garrett Nussmeier committed and are now adding Howard in 2022.

Life without Joe Burrow is going to be an adjustment for LSU, but the staff is doing everything it can to ensure there is competition at the position. Howard is hoping to only add to that level of competition and replicate what Burrow was this past season.

"I'm going to be on that team and I'm going to be a big leader," Howard said. "I'm going to be very vocal and help us win another national championship."