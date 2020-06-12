Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema is suing the university's foundation for allegedly breaching his buyout agreement after his firing in November 2017.

In the lawsuit filed against the Razorback Foundation in federal court in Arkansas on Friday, Bielema's attorneys indicated he was seeking just over $7 million.

Bielema, now an assistant with the New York Giants, was fired after compiling a 29-34 record, 11-29 in the SEC, in five seasons with the Razorbacks.

The Razorback Foundation agreed to an $11.935 million buyout in January 2018 and was scheduled to pay Bielema $320,000 per month until Dec. 31.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in October that the Razorback Foundation, after paying Bielema more than $4 million, stopped making payments to him because it didn't believe he was actively seeking a job that would mitigate his buyout.

Bielema, 50, worked as a volunteer coach for the New England Patriots in 2018 and was the team's defensive line coach in 2019. The Giants hired him as their outside linebackers coach and senior assistant in January.

Bielema, who guided Wisconsin to three straight Rose Bowls during his seven seasons from 2006-2012, was reportedly a candidate for head-coaching positions at Colorado and Michigan State after last season.

Bielema's attorney, Thomas Mars, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from ESPN.

The Razorbacks owe more than $10 million to former coach Chad Morris, who was fired in November with four years left on his contract. Morris had a 4-18 record in nearly two seasons at Arkansas, including a 0-14 mark against SEC foes.