Ten Iowa State student-athletes, including two football players, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the university's athletic department confirmed on Friday.

None of the student-athletes were participating in team activities at the time they were exposed to the virus, according to a statement released to ESPN. Since May 28, all 147 members of the football program, including staff, have been tested amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Iowa State's Athletic Department is taking a number of precautions and has protocols for contact tracing as well as isolation to limit the spread of illness," the statement read. "The university feels strongly about balancing the privacy of our student-athletes and being transparent as well as avoiding speculation on case numbers."

On June 3, Iowa State had announced that a part-time student worker in the athletic department had tested positive for the coronavirus, and four athletes were experiencing symptoms. The university said the student worker notified the athletic department of the positive test.

At the time, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard acknowledged the possibility of positive tests as athletes and staff begin to return to campus. The Big 12 announced last month that its football players can resume voluntary, on-campus workouts on Monday.

"The potential for infections and positive test results has always been very real for an organization like ours," Pollard said, "and we've been thorough and diligent in planning for such incidents."