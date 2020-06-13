Oregon's recruiting success in California continued Friday when ESPN 300 wide receiver Troy Franklin announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Franklin is the No. 69 prospect overall and chose Oregon over Alabama, Arizona State and Washington. He's a 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver out of Menlo High School in Atherton, California, and is the No. 8-ranked receiver in the class.

He's now part of an impressive offensive haul in this 2021 cycle for Oregon, joining ESPN 300 commits Ty Thompson, a quarterback out of Arizona ranked No. 66 overall, wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson, running back Seven McGee and tight end Moliki Matavao, as well as three ESPN 300 offensive line commits.

Franklin also adds to the growing number of California prospects joining the Ducks' program. Franklin, Ware-Hudson and McGee are all from the Golden State in this class. Oregon reeled in two ESPN 300 commitments from California in the 2020 class, including the top-ranked prospect in the state, linebacker Justin Flowe, and six ESPN 300 recruits from California in 2019, including the No. 1 overall prospect, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

With Franklin on board in this 2021 cycle, the Ducks now have nine total ESPN 300 commitments, five of whom are ranked in the top 150. Prior to Franklin's commitment, Oregon had the No. 10-ranked class overall, one spot behind Minnesota and one spot ahead of Maryland.