Iowa football player Jack Koerner was seriously injured in a watercraft accident Friday at Lake of the Ozarks, according to the school and an incident report of the crash.

Koerner, a junior defensive back, was transported to a local hospital with what the school said were "non-life-threatening injuries." According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Koerner and one other individual, 21-year-old Cole Coffin, were injured in the crash, which involved a 2015 Sea-Doo and a 1995 Envision boat.

According to the report, the Sea-Doo struck the right side of the boat at 6:25 p.m. on Friday at the 4.2-mile mark of the Gravois Arm of Lake of the Ozarks. It's unknown who was driving the Sea-Doo, but Coffin was transported by air to the hospital, while Koerner was transported by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Both Koerner's and Coffin's injuries are listed as serious on the incident report, and while three other individuals are also listed on the report, none was injured.

According to Iowa, Koerner had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his teammates and was at Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other families.

Koerner was second on the Hawkeyes last season with 81 tackles.