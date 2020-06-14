Penn State quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. has entered his name in the transfer portal.

The redshirt freshman was an ESPN 300 quarterback in the 2019 class and ranked No. 199 overall when he signed with the Nittany Lions. He was one of two ESPN 300 quarterbacks in that class for Penn State, along with Ta'Quan Roberson, who was the No. 200-ranked recruit, just one spot behind Johnson.

Despite entering the program at the same time, Roberson attempted one pass last season, with Johnson not seeing any action. Johnson was also behind Roberson on the depth chart, listed fourth among all the quarterbacks. Both were behind starter Sean Clifford, who still has two years of eligibility remaining, and Will Levis, a redshirt sophomore.

The Nittany Lions also signed ESPN 300 quarterback Micah Bowens, ranked No. 217 overall, in the 2020 class. Bowens will give Penn State four scholarship quarterbacks on roster now with Johnson's departure.