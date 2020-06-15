Ole Miss-Baylor to Sunday of Labor Day weekend

The opening-season matchup between Ole Miss and Baylor featuring their new coaches, Lane Kiffin and Dave Aranda, has been moved to a showcase slot.

The 2020 Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston is now scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6 from its original Saturday date as part of ESPN's Labor Day weekend schedule.

Kiffin is returning to the SEC, where he spent one year as head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before taking the head-coaching job at USC. He arrives at Ole Miss from FAU, where he won two Conference USA titles and went 26-13 in three seasons.

In January, Aranda landed his first head-coaching job at Baylor after serving as LSU's defensive coordinator for four years, including for last year's national championship team.

The Bears and Ole Miss have met just once before, a 20-10 Baylor win in 1975.

Kickoff time and network designation will be assigned at a later date.