Texas was able to land two ESPN 300 recruits at once when safety J.D. Coffey and cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem announced their commitment Monday to the Longhorns.

Ibraheem is the No. 114th-ranked recruit and comes from Justin F. Kimball High School in Dallas, while Coffey is ranked No. 199 overall and comes from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas.

The two prospects put together a unique announcement, each posting their own commitment video, but both videos concluding with the prospects together on the same field announcing their decision of Texas.

Coffey, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety, had a top six that included Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Washington.

Ibraheem, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner, had a top list that consisted of Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M.

The Longhorns now have nine ESPN 300 commitments in the 2021 cycle, including four ranked in the top 150. All nine of the ESPN 300 commits are from Texas and help make up what is currently the No. 15-ranked class overall.