Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher last season, tweeted Monday that he "won't be doing anything for Oklahoma State until things CHANGE," in response to a photo of coach Mike Gundy wearing an OAN T-shirt.

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard posted. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable."

OAN stands for One America News, a far-right news network often cited by President Donald Trump.

The photo of Gundy was posted on Facebook and shared on Twitter by CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone.

Hubbard, a junior from Sherwood Park, Alberta, rushed for 2,094 yards last year and was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga also tweeted his support for Hubbard.

While talking about the coronavirus In an April news conference, Gundy expressed displeasure with the "mainstream media," saying that he watches One America News because "they just report the news" without commentary.

"People are getting the virus, they're getting over it, they're back out there in public, they have antibodies that can help fight it," he said. "It's truly interesting to me to see what the mainstream media, sadly enough just how negative everybody can be. Let's just report the news. Let's start putting things in there that are positive, because I know there's positives out there."

He later issued a statement saying, "I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some. It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university."