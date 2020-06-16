Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard said Tuesday he was not wrong for speaking out against Mike Gundy, because he felt he had to hold his coach accountable.

In a Twitter post Tuesday morning, Hubbard once again seemed to respond to backlash he received for a video he and Gundy posted Monday night, hours after Hubbard said on social media he would not do anything at Oklahoma State until things changed.

In the video, Hubbard said he had gone "about it the wrong way by tweeting" and added that "from now on we're gonna focus on bringing change, and that's the most important thing."

Hubbard wrote Tuesday, "I was never wrong for saying what I said. I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on twitter. That's my opinion. But I had to hold him accountable either way. I am glad things happened the way they did because things are being changed as we speak."

Hubbard initially spoke out against Gundy on Monday afternoon after a photo showing Gundy wearing an OAN T-shirt appeared on social media.

OAN (One America News) is a far-right news network that is often cited by President Donald Trump. The network, which has a fraction of the audience of Fox News, has tried to position itself as a place for a pro-Trump audience that believes other conservative news outlets have become too mainstream in their reporting. Some on-air network commentators have been critical of Black Lives Matter, which Hubbard has repeatedly shared his support of on social media.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

After Hubbard posted his tweet, several current and former Oklahoma State players chimed in to show their support.

Gundy and Hubbard met in person before posting the video. In the video, Gundy said, "In light of today's tweet with the T-shirt that I was wearing, I met with some players and realize it's a very sensitive issue with what's going on in today's society. And so, we had a great meeting. [I was] made aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization, our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State. I'm looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me. And we've got good days ahead."

In his Tuesday morning post, Hubbard addressed the need for change once again, writing, "I am a young black man that wants change. I want change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State. It's that simple. Over these next few months I have left at Oklahoma State, I will be working EVERYDAY to bring change to this organization and to the world. I will be supported by my teammates along with people within this organization. To everyone else, trust me when I say that good will come from this."

Hubbard, a redshirt junior from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, rushed for 2,094 yards last season and was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.