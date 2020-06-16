Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy apologizes for the T-shirt he wore in a photo posted on social media and says he will focus on making positive changes moving forward. (0:59)

Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy apologized Tuesday for the "pain and discomfort" he caused his players and others over a T-shirt he was photographed wearing, vowing positive changes for his football program.

The apology came one day after running back Chuba Hubbard took to social media to call out Gundy for wearing a T-shirt from OAN (One America News). A photo showing Gundy wearing the shirt had appeared on social media. In the day that followed, Gundy and Hubbard appeared in a video message together that drew widespread criticism, then Hubbard posted twice more on social media about needing to hold Gundy accountable and pushing for change.

In the Tuesday afternoon video, Gundy said he met with his players, who told him why the T-shirt affected them. OAN (One America News) is a far-right news network that is often cited by President Donald Trump. The network, which has a fraction of the audience of Fox News, has tried to position itself as a place for a pro-Trump audience that believes other conservative news outlets have become too mainstream in their reporting. It recently criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I had a great meeting with our team today. Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members," Gundy said. "They helped me see through their eyes how the T shirt affected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me.

"I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days. Black Lives Matters to me. Our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward."

Earlier Tuesday, Hubbard wrote on Twitter, "I was never wrong for saying what I said. I am a man, and I realized I should have went to him as a man face to face rather than on twitter. That's my opinion. But I had to hold him accountable either way. I am glad things happened the way they did because things are being changed as we speak!

"I am a young black man that wants change. I want change that will bring a better experience for my black brothers and sisters at Oklahoma State. It's that simple. Over these next few months I have left at Oklahoma State, I will be working EVERYDAY to bring change to this organization and to the world. I will be supported by my teammates along with people within this organization. To everyone else, trust me when I say that good will come from this."

Hubbard, a redshirt junior from Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, rushed for 2,094 yards last season and was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.