Alabama landed its third ESPN 300 commitment in June on Tuesday, when wide receiver Christian Leary announced his decision to join the Tide.

Leary is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound receiver out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma and West Virginia. He is the No. 74 recruit overall, and he helps Alabama continue to climb in the class rankings.

Leary announced his choice on Twitter.

As a slot receiver, Leary will likely fill a role similar to Jaylen Waddle's in Alabama's offense. He gives the Crimson Tide three ESPN 300 wide receivers in the class, joining Jacorey Brooks, ranked No. 52, and Agiye Hall, No. 57.

Prior to the commitment, Alabama had the No. 23-ranked class overall, which is lower than the Crimson Tide have been used to in recent years. This time last year, in the 2020 cycle, the Tide had the No. 2-ranked class, and they had the No. 1-ranked class in June of the 2019 cycle.

Adding Leary gives Alabama eight total commitments, seven of whom are ranked in the ESPN 300. The class is led by five-star offensive tackle J.C. Latham, who committed to Alabama on June 12, and though it isn't a large class overall, it is slowly climbing up the rankings and adding momentum as it moves closer to the start of the season.