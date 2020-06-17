The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a six-week practice plan that begins in July and will transition teams from the current voluntary workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic to the typical mandatory meetings and preseason camps to prepare for the 2020 season.

The NCAA also voted to waive the preseason limit of 110 athletes, according to West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, who is also the chair of the Football Oversight Committee. Lyons said it will be left to the discretion of each institution how many athletes they have at camp.

The NCAA plan, which was finalized last week by the Football Oversight Committee after months of discussion, is the sport's first official concrete timeline during what has otherwise been a period of historic uncertainty. It's a unified plan for what remains a state-by-state reopening, and will allow coaches to interact with their players for the first time since college athletics shut down in mid-March.

"It was a matter of getting everyone to be able to [shake] hands and say this was the best model we could all agree upon as we move forward," Lyons told ESPN on Monday. " ... It wasn't something that was put together in a matter of a couple of meetings and thrown out there. There was a lot of discussion and I think we landed in a very good spot."

For teams that begin the season on Labor Day weekend, required workouts would begin July 13, followed by an enhanced training schedule that begins July 24, and a normal, four-week preseason camp starting Aug. 7.

Schools that open the season on Aug. 29 would begin required workouts July 6.

The biggest change is the addition of two weeks leading up to preseason camp, referred to as "enhanced summer access," that will be dedicated to weight training, conditioning, film review, walk-throughs and meetings.

The players are allowed up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week, including up to one hour each day for a walk-through. The players aren't allowed to wear helmets or pads during the walk-throughs, but they can use a football.

"It's really just more of an opportunity from an evaluation standpoint in terms of their conditioning, so we have this ramp-up going into preseason," said Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association. "And then secondarily, student-athletes and coaches are anxious to start talking some football, and we thought even from a psychological standpoint it would be very beneficial. The walk-throughs give an opportunity not to just get a visual but actually participate."

Berry said he expects most team or position meetings will remain virtual to avoid the spread of the coronavirus indoors and in confined position group meeting rooms. Teams will be allowed up to one hour per day for meetings.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said these two weeks are the equivalent of spring installation, which many teams missed, so it's not the time to be making depth chart decisions.

"Those two weeks, with a football, there won't be an opportunity to see the skills on display," Kelly said. "You're going to have to get into football-related activities and movement, and for us, that doesn't happen until the 7th of August."