ACC to hold media days virtually due to virus

The ACC will hold media days virtually July 21-23, the league announced Thursday.

The move was expected, as every other FBS conference has previously announced virtual media days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we continue to navigate the necessary steps surrounding COVID-19, transitioning this year's ACC Football Kickoff from an in-person event to a virtual experience is the best option to provide media access to our coaches and student-athletes," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. "Our primary focus in all decisions continues to be the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, and in this specific instance, all of our media partners and event attendees."