Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz addresses allegations of racism made against strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and announces the creation of an advisory committee. (2:21)

Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle, the son of former Hawkeyes strength coach Chris Doyle, has announced he's transferring to Baylor.

"I'm excited to announce my decision to attend and compete for Baylor University," Dillon Doyle tweeted. "Baylor provides a special situation to be part of a culture with world-class people and coaches every day, and I can't wait to get started."

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Doyle, who had 23 tackles as a redshirt sophomore last season, was expected to start for Iowa this year.

"I will tell you that we're very, very sad to see Dillon Doyle go," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said last week. "But we fully understand and support his decision. He's a tremendous young man."

Chris Doyle had been the football strength coach at Iowa since 1999. He reached a separation agreement with the school Monday after a large group of former players spoke out about mistreatment in the program. Most of the allegations came from black players and focused on Doyle.