Oregon has had success recruiting the state of California the past few recruiting cycles and it continued Friday when the Ducks landed ESPN 300 defensive back Jaylin Davies. The No. 158-ranked prospect overall, Davies is the No. 15-ranked prospect in the state of California.

He's a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, whose final four also included Arizona State, Ohio State and USC.

Davies gives Oregon its fourth ESPN 300 commitment from California in this class, along with receivers Troy Franklin and Kyron Ware-Hudson, as well as running back Seven McGee.

That's consistent with what Oregon has been doing in the past few recruiting classes, landing three ESPN 300 recruits from California in 2020, including the No. 1 player in the state, linebacker Justin Flowe, and signing six in the 2019 class, including the No. 1 overall prospect, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Ducks have the No. 10-ranked class overall with 10 ESPN 300 commitments, the fourth most. Oregon is one top-300 recruit behind North Carolina, two behind Clemson and six behind Ohio State.