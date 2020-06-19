Former Florida State linebacker Kendrick Scott has started a petition to rename Doak Campbell Stadium over Campbell's pro-segregation views while serving as university president.

Campbell transitioned the school from Florida State College for Women to Florida State, serving as president from 1941-57. He also spearheaded the construction and completion of the football stadium that now bears his name.

But Campbell was also against the admission of black students on campus and was adamantly against integration, information that has started to resurface over the past several weeks, including on the Twitter page of former fullback Freddie Stevenson.