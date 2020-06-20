Heather Dinich breaks down what's next for college football after Clemson had 23 players test positive for the coronavirus. (1:35)

Kansas State has suspended all football workouts for 14 days following the most recent coronavirus test results, the school said Saturday.

As of Friday, 14 athletes out of 130 tested across sports were positive for COVID-19. They are being managed according to guidelines, a process that begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer.

"The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority," K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said. "Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon."

As voluntary workouts have resumed, several schools have announced positive tests.

Houston also suspended its workouts on June 12 after six symptomatic student-athletes in various sports tested positive.

Texas announced Thursday that 13 football players tested positive and 10 more are in self-quarantine after contact tracing.

On Friday, a source said 23 Clemson football players were among the 28 total positive tests the school announced among all sports.