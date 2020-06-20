A large number of LSU football players have been placed into quarantine in an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which placed the total number of players in quarantine at 30 or more.

However sources told ESPN that not all players in isolation have tested positive; some are in isolation as they await their test results.

LSU began voluntary workouts on June 9.

State health officials on Friday confirmed an outbreak of at least 100 coronavirus cases that could be traced back to bars at the popular Tigerland area near campus. The state urged those who visited the area to self-quarantine.

On Saturday, Kansas State announced that it had suspended all football workouts for 14 days after a recent round coronavirus test results. Fourteen of 130 athletes tested across sports were found to be positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week the NCAA Division I Council approved a six-week practice plan that would have teams returning to the football field in July.