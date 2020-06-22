The North Carolina State at Louisville football game this season has been moved up a day and will be played on Wednesday, Sept. 2 to avoid a conflict with the Kentucky Derby weekend.

The game was previously scheduled for Sept. 3. The schools mutually agreed to move the game to help with any traffic and logistics conflicts associated with the 146th Kentucky Derby weekend, which was originally set for April 30-May 2 but was pushed back to Sept. 3-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs are located in close proximity to one another, and many Derby attendees park at the football stadium. Kickoff time for the football game will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this month, Kentucky announced that it was moving its home opener against Eastern Michigan to Sept. 3 from Sept. 5 to keep from bumping up against the running of the Kentucky Derby that Saturday.