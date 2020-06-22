This year's Buffalo-Northern Illinois football game, scheduled for election night on Nov. 3, has been moved to Oct. 31, the Mid-American Conference announced Monday.

The rescheduling comes after the NCAA and its board of governors announced June 12 that all members are encouraged to designate Nov. 3 -- the date of the U.S. presidential election and many other significant races -- as a day off for athletic activities.

The NCAA is supporting many members' efforts around voter registration for athletes, and wants athletes to participate in the Nov. 3 election.

Buffalo's game at Northern Illinois was the only FBS contest scheduled for Election Day.

Kickoff time and TV plans for the game will be announced Oct. 19 by the MAC and ESPN. The teams last met in the 2018 MAC championship game, which Northern Illinois rallied to win 30-29.