Alabama players, Saban in anti-racism video

Alabama star offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood wrote the script for and was featured in a video along with several of his teammates and coach Nick Saban speaking out against racism and brutality on Thursday.

The video said, in part, "All lives can't matter until Black lives matter."

"In this moment in history, we can't be silent." pic.twitter.com/YF4ndJSpa0 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 25, 2020

Many of Alabama's most visible players -- quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and wideouts DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle -- also appeared in the video.

"When we experience racism," linebacker Dylan Moses said, "it hurts."

Saban appeared multiple times in the video, saying in part that, "In this moment in history, we can't be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters."

The video is another in a long line of statements against racism from college football programs across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Earlier this month, Texas football players and coach Tom Herman marched to the state Capitol in protest. Similar protests were carried out by South Carolina and Kentucky's football teams.