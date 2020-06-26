Texas Tech on Friday reported 23 positive coronavirus test results among football athletes and staff, with all but two having since recovered with no hospitalizations required.

The school conducted 197 coronavirus and antibody tests for athletes, coaches and staff on June 15 as Texas Tech began voluntary team workouts.

Texas Tech is isolating anyone who tested positive for at least 10 days, and close contacts also have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The school provides rooms for athletes living with teammates to isolate if they test positive.