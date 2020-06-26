Clemson announced Friday that 14 football players tested positive for coronavirus over the last week, bringing the total number of cases on the team to 37 -- roughly one-third of the roster.

Including the football players, Clemson athletics reported 19 total cases this week. Since beginning testing on June 1, Clemson has conducted 430 tests, with a total of 47 positive results.

Twenty-eight people who previously tested positive, including 23 football players, have completed a 10-day isolation period. As of Friday, none of the positive tests led to hospitalizations, and about half of the cases have been asymptomatic.

Those who tested positive have been notified and must isolate for at least 10 days. Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and cannot participate in voluntary activity during that time.

The state of South Carolina has seen positive cases increase in recent weeks. On Friday, the state reported 1,273 new cases, the second-highest number of confirmed cases reported in a single day in South Carolina.