LSU sophomore linebacker Marcel Brooks has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Brooks appeared in 11 games as a reserve last season for the national champion Tigers, recording eight tackles and 1.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Brooks played mostly safety in 2019 but also showed promise in pass-rushing situations. LSU converted him to linebacker this spring to play in the scheme under new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

ESPN rated Brooks, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, as the No. 86 overall player and No. 12 Texas prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.