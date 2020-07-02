Heather Dinich reports on the fallout for Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who will retain his job after the school conducted an external review into his use of a racial slur in a 2013 text message. (0:46)

In a story that has continued to evolve through tweets, former Utah cornerback Ryan Lacy said Thursday that he and his family have received threats following his June 6 allegation that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley called him the N-word at a practice prior to 2013.

In a tweet last month, Lacy accused Scalley of the racist remark after officials at Utah learned that Scalley sent a racial slur to a recruit in a 2013 text message that was intended for another assistant coach. He has denied ever calling Lacy the N-word, though he admitted he sent the text message -- a move that spurred a three-week external investigation into his behavior and this week cost him a dramatic pay cut and the head-coach-in-waiting title.

On Thursday, one day after Scalley was reinstated as defensive coordinator and issued an emotional apology, Lacy tweeted that he received threats to his family, tagging Utah's official Twitter account as he wrote, "I am sickened by this! My mother is in fear after her address was exposed. No phone call, no care, but you had enough time to rewrite a contract for a coach that has blatantly proven misconduct."

In response, the University of Utah tweeted, "Threats made to alum @SpotlightLacy are repugnant. Such actions are not tolerated by the University."

The school also stated: "While we know the vast majority of the #UofU community treats each other with respect & dignity, there are some outliers who do not share that spirit. We condemn their racist words and actions in the strongest way possible."

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan tweeted that he "stands firmly behind" the university's statement regarding the threats to Lacy.

A school spokesperson said there would be no further comment.

On June 7, Utah hired the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to investigate whether Scalley's text message was an isolated incident or part of a broader pattern of racially offensive comments or conduct. Later that same day, Lacy tweeted, "I'm getting threats now ... I am not going to be sorry for telling the truth."

While the investigative report didn't use Lacy's name, it did include his allegation and concluded that no other players or coaches "could corroborate this allegation." In a letter released Wednesday from Harlan and coach Kyle Whittingham, they determined that although Scalley will remain on staff, "the seriousness of his actions" warranted changes to his contract. In December 2019, Scalley agreed to a multiyear extension, increasing his annual compensation to $1.1 million. His new contract will revert to his 2018 compensation level in the form of a one-year term for $525,000.

In Harlan's opening statement Wednesday afternoon, he thanked the more than 35 current and former players who participated in the investigation.

"Their words, their participation meant a great deal to this department," he said. "We're forever grateful for them being a part of this."