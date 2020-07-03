Mike Gundy and Chuba Hubbard discuss where things stand after Gundy was seen in an OAN shirt. The interviews were part of sit-downs for an ESPN+ original series coming this fall following Oklahoma State football. (2:06)

A "humble, remorseful" Mike Gundy has agreed to take a $1 million pay cut and amend his contract after a two-week review of the football program, Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder said Friday.

"The changes were offered up by Mike Gundy and I commend them for that. It was his idea to take a million-dollar pay cut," Holder said. "I think it really demonstrates his commitment to being a better coach. He wanted to make a statement that assured all the players that this wasn't just about talk, this is more about action, and that's the first step."

In addition to the pay cut, Holder said the contract length was shortened from five to four years, his buyout was cut from $5 million to $4 million, and his guarantee dropped from 75 percent to 50 percent.

"I want to emphasize, every one of those was offered up by Mike Gundy," Holder said.

The review, by Holder and deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg was prompted by criticism of Gundy after Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard blasted him for wearing a T-shirt from OAN (One America News) in a photo that appeared on social media.