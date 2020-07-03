Austin Peay football coach Mark Hudspeth, who led the program to a record 11 wins and an Ohio Valley Conference championship last season, resigned abruptly Friday.

In a statement from the university, Hudspeth cited a need to spend more time with his family and said he would return to coaching "at the right time."

Hudspeth, 51, spent just one season at Austin Peay, leading the program to its first postseason appearance and winning OVC Coach of the Year honors. He spent the previous seven seasons at Louisiana.

The current coaching staff will be retained, but no replacement for Hudspeth was named. The team is scheduled to begin organized practices on July 31.

"This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one," Hudspeth said in a statement. "I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids. I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team. I will return to coaching in the future at the right time."

In a statement, Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison thanked Hudspeth for his work and taking the program "to new heights."

"We'll get to work immediately determining our next steps to build on the momentum Mark built," he said.