Oklahoma had a few extra fireworks Saturday when ESPN 300 quarterback Caleb Williams committed to the Sooners.

Williams is the No. 15 prospect overall and chose Oklahoma over LSU and Maryland. He's a 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., and had nearly every major program after him throughout his recruitment.

As the top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class, Williams -- who made the announcement in an interview with CBS Sports -- was the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect at this point in the 2021 cycle. Overall, Williams is ranked only one spot behind quarterback Sam Huard, who is committed to Washington.

Oklahoma and coach Lincoln Riley have made a name for themselves with transfer quarterbacks in the past with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and, most recently, Jalen Hurts. Both Mayfield and Murray won the Heisman Trophy and were selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

That trend of transfer quarterbacks leading the offense will come to a halt this season, though. Tanner Mordecai has a shot at the starting job, but the staff signed Spencer Rattler in the 2019 class, and Rattler looks to be the favorite to win the starting spot.

Rattler was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in his class and the No. 29 recruit overall. The staff also signed ESPN 300 quarterback Chandler Morris, the seventh-ranked dual-threat quarterback in 2020, and is now set to add Williams to that list.

Riley has already proved he can mold quarterbacks, so bringing two top-ranked dual-threat quarterbacks aboard does not bode well for opposing defenses.

Prior to the commitment, the Sooners had the No. 24 class overall. With Williams on board, Oklahoma now has five ESPN 300 commitments and 10 commitments in total.