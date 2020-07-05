Isaiah Brevard, a wide receiver from Southaven, Mississippi, and the No. 61 overall player in the ESPN 2021 300, has committed to Oregon, he announced on social media Saturday.

Brevard, who is ranked No. 7 among wide receivers in the 2021 class, released a video on Twitter, featuring him donning an Oregon uniform, with "LETS GO DUCKS" as his introduction.

He also posted a message, saying: "I'm Hungry, I'm Humble, I'm Here. I'm here Eugene let's rock out out."

Brevard also had offers from Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Baylor, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

He is the highest-rated player in the 2021 ESPN 300 to commit to Oregon, but the third in the Top 100, joining quarterback Ty Thompson (No. 67), and wide receiver Troy Franklin (No. 70).