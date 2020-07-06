Fordham game in Hawaii canceled due to virus

Fordham's football game against Hawaii on Sept. 12 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rams have now canceled their first three games. A school spokesperson said Fordham will announce later this week whether the entire fall season will be canceled or potentially moved to the spring.

Fordham is a football-only member of the Patriot League, whose Council of Presidents announced last month a guidance plan for fall competition. One of the key provisions of that plan was that "No Patriot League teams will fly to competitions and, with rare exceptions, regular-season competition will exclude overnight travel."

The Rams were supposed to open the season against Stony Brook on Aug. 29 and then host Bryant on Sept. 5 before heading to Hawaii.