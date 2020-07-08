        <
          Toledo Rockets DL Jahneil Douglas, 22, dies after being shot outside of pizza restaurant

          10:50 AM ET

            Jahneil Douglas, a 22-year-old defensive lineman with the Toledo Rockets, was shot and killed late Tuesday night.

            According to a report from local station WTOL, Douglas was shot outside Gino's Pizza around 11:30 p.m. after police said a fight broke out between two men. No arrests have been made.

            Douglas, a junior, grew up in Toledo and went to Start High School, where he played both offensive and defensive line and was named first-team AP All-Ohio in 2016.

            A communication major, Douglas appeared in 12 games in his first two seasons with the Rockets.

            Toledo coach Jason Candle tweeted a statement Wednesday morning, calling Douglas a "bright and hard-working young man who was loved by all his teammates and coaches."

            Mike O'Brien, Toledo vice president and athletic director, also released a statement Wednesday.

            "We were all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas," he said. "This is a devastating loss for our football team and our University, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Jahneil's family and friends."