North Carolina says it has paused voluntary football workouts for at least a week after reporting 37 positive test results for the new coronavirus among school athletes, coaches and staff.

The school announced results Wednesday following 429 tests administered to athletes, coaches and athletics staff as they began returning to campus last month. That followed a plan that included athletes receiving multiple tests and a phased return for the school's varsity programs running from June through early August.

The school didn't specify which programs were impacted beyond announcing the pause to football workouts, though it said the Orange County Health Department had identified a cluster of five or more related cases.

It's unclear exactly what date football workouts will resume.