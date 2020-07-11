Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-quarantining, the conference announced Friday night.

In its statement, the Pac-12 said Scott, 55, experienced mild flu-like symptoms late this week and was tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution. He is self-quarantining at the direction of his doctor and is continuing to work remotely as normal.

Earlier Friday, the Pac-12 announced it would play a conference-only schedule and delay the start of the football season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Scott lives in Danville, California, and the state has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.