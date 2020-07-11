CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina recruit Tony Grimes said he plans to reclassify and graduate this summer so that he can join the Tar Heels for the upcoming season.

Grimes announced his plan in a social media post on Friday.

I will be reclassifying to 2020 and Enrolling at UNC August 1st , This is my Business Decision. Respect it 💙🐑 #GoHeels . pic.twitter.com/QxOb0pvEKf — Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) July 10, 2020

Grimes is the nation's top-rated cornerback for the class of 2021 and the No. 7 recruit overall, according to 247sports. He recently committed to the Tar Heels out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, in a huge recruiting win for Mack Brown's staff.

Adding Grimes moved the Tar Heels to third nationally in 247sports' team rankings for next year's graduating class, trailing only Ohio State and Clemson. UNC ranks 19th nationally for this year's class.