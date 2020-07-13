The ACC has postponed its virtual media day until further notice, the league announced Monday.

ACC Kickoff was scheduled to be held July 21-23.

The SEC announced on July 2 that its virtual media days, which were supposed to be held July 13-16, would not be held at the originally scheduled date and time. No rescheduling announcement has been made.

Last week, ACC commissioner John Swofford said the league would make a decision about the season in late July. Already, the Pac-12 and Big Ten have decided to play a conference-only season.

In an interview earlier this month, Swofford told ESPN, "I hope we're able to start the season on time. That's what we're preparing for and I hope we'll be able to play the season straight through. But we also have to be prepared not to start it on time or be prepared that some games during the season might not be played or to delay the season to some degree even after we started. I don't mean that pessimistically, I mean that realistically. We wouldn't be doing our jobs as athletic directors, commissioners and presidents if we didn't look at it that way."