Quarterback J.T. Daniels has received a waiver to play immediately for Georgia after transferring from USC in May.

Daniels announced the decision on Twitter, thanking the NCAA for granting him the waiver while declining to elaborate on the decision.

Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall. I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates. — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) July 13, 2020

He has three years of eligibility left after suffering a knee injury in USC's 2019 season opener. Daniels started for USC as a true freshman in 2018, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Kedon Slovis replaced Daniels and had a record-setting 2019 season at quarterback. Daniels entered the NCAA's transfer portal in April.

He is expected to compete with Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, and others for Georgia's starting job. ESPN rated Daniels as the nation's No. 3 pocket passer and No. 64 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, after he starred for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.