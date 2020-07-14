New Boston College coach Jeff Hafley is getting some immediate help for his offense from a familiar face in wide receiver Jaelen Gill.

Gill, who transferred to Boston College from Ohio State in May, has received an NCAA waiver to compete immediately for the Eagles, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Hafley spent the 2019 season as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator.

Blessed and thankful to be granted immediate eligibility. Let's get it. — J-A-E- (@jaelengill21) July 14, 2020

Gill appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman for Ohio State in 2019, recording six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. ESPN rated him as the No. 4 athlete and No. 30 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class after he starred at Westerville South High School in Ohio.

Gill will have three years of eligibility for the Eagles.