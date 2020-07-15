The 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time there will be no parade since World War II, organizers announced Wednesday.

The Rose Parade began in 1891 and is held on Jan. 1 every year before the Rose Bowl Game. The game itself, scheduled to host one of the College Football Playoff semifinals for the upcoming season, remains on as scheduled.

"Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off on announcing until we were absolutely sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning for 132nd Rose Parade," said Bob Miller, 2021 president of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, in a statement.

Preparations for the parade usually begin in February. The construction of floats takes months and the work of thousands of volunteers, and they would simply be unable to adhere to safety guidelines. Holding the parade and keeping people socially distant for its duration was also not feasible.

As for the Rose Bowl Game, conversations remain ongoing about playing the contest on its scheduled date.

"We continue to work with the College Football Playoff and our collegiate partners to explore what this year's college football season will look like amidst COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines," said David Eads, executive director/CEO. "While the safety and well-being of the student athletes, university personnel and fans is our top priority, we remain hopeful that the Granddaddy of Them All will take place on New Year's Day."

Though there will be no parade, plans are underway for a reimaged celebration on New Year's Day.