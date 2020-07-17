Tennessee defensive lineman Emmit Gooden, who was featured on the Netflix series "Last Chance U," has been dismissed from the team following his arrest Thursday on a felony charge of aggravated domestic assault.

According to an arrest warrant, police have accused Gooden, 22, of hitting his girlfriend with a glass jar candle during an argument. The woman suffered facial injuries that required sutures, according to the warrant.

He was being held on $10,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 28.

Gooden, a senior, was projected to be one of the anchors of Tennessee's defensive line after missing the 2019 season with an ACL injury. He made 33 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, as a backup for the Volunteers in 2018.

Gooden, from Brownsville, Tennessee, was featured on the third season of "Last Chance U" while playing at Independence Community College in Kansas. He had 136 tackles in two seasons in junior college and chose the Volunteers over Arkansas and West Virginia.

According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, Gooden is the second Tennessee players dismissed from the team this summer. Running back Tim Jordan was arrested in Florida in June on gun and marijuana charges. He pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, community service and fines.