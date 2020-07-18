ESPN 300 cornerback Clinton Burton Jr. flipped from Florida to Boston College on Friday, giving the Eagles the highest-ranked commitment in program history.

Burton had been committed to Florida since September but announced his decision to make the switch on social media. Burton is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound corner from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and the No. 74-ranked prospect overall in the 2021 class.

He gives new coach Jeff Hafley an excellent piece of his future defense to go along with the three other corners committed in the class in three-stars Jalen Cheek, Shawn Gates and Jalen McCain. Burton is just the fourth ESPN 300 commitment for Boston College since ESPN started its rankings in 2009.

The Eagles signed ESPN 300 offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, ranked No. 288, in the 2020 class, quarterback Sam Johnson, ranked No. 220 overall, in 2019 and running back Jonathan Hilliman, the No. 282 recruit, in 2014.

The Eagles now have 18 total commitments in the class and two four-stars with Burton and defensive tackle Andre Porter.