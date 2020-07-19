Former Nebraska receiver JD Spielman, who led the Cornhuskers in receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2019, has transferred to TCU, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Spielman, a senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, will have one season of eligibility remaining.

247 Sports first reported Spielman's decision.

Spielman, 5 feet, 9 inches and 180 pounds, had more than 800 receiving yards in each of his three seasons at Nebraska. He ranked third in school history with 2,546 receiving yards in his career and added 835 yards on kickoff returns and 216 on punt returns.

Spielman, the son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, entered the transfer portal in June after leaving Nebraska and returning home for mental health reasons.

He would need a waiver from the NCAA to play for the Horned Frogs this coming season. A source said Spielman had some "check marks and hurdles to cross" to have an opportunity at obtaining a waiver.

On Tuesday, the Horned Frogs landed former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks, the No. 86 prospect overall and No. 8 outside linebacker in the 2019 ESPN 300. Brooks, a native of Flower Mound, Texas, said he was transferring because he wanted to be closer to home.

If Spielman is eligible to play this season, he would help the Horned Frogs replace leading receiver Jalen Reagor, who had 43 catches for 611 yards with five scores in 2019. Reagor, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in April's NFL draft, was No. 2 in the FBS with a 20.8-yard average on punt returns last season.